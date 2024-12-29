Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

New York State Government To Monitor Its Use Of AI Under A New Law

FILE - A video surveillance camera hangs from the ceiling above a subway platform, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

New York state government agencies will have to conduct reviews and publish reports that detail how they’re using artificial intelligence software, under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul, a Democrat, signed the bill last week after it was passed by state lawmakers earlier this year.

The law requires state agencies to perform assessments of any software that uses algorithms, computational models or AI techniques, and then submit those reviews to the governor and top legislative leaders along with posting them online.

It also bars the use of AI in certain situations, such as an automated decision on whether someone receives unemployment benefits or child care assistance, unless the system is being consistently monitored by a human.

State workers would also be shielded from having their hours or job duties limited because of AI under the law.

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, called the law an important step in setting up some guardrails in how the emerging technology is used in state government.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAYHEM IN MAGA: Infighting Erupts Over Foreign Worker Visas, Splitting Trump Loyalists

THE STORY BEHIND THE PHOTO: The Iconic Photo Of Admorim Meeting With Jimmy Carter

Hadassah Hospital Says Netanyahu Prostate Surgery Successful [VIDEO]

WHO WAS HE? The Life Of President Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Champion Of Terrorists, Dies At 100

Rockaway-Nassau Shomrim Honors Volunteers and Law Enforcement at Annual Event

WATCH: SIGNIFICANT 1ST: US Anti-Missile THAAD System Intercepts Missile From Yemen

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed in Northern Gaza, Casualties Rise to 394

Five Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel

UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE: Nasrallah Never Thought Israel Would Kill Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network