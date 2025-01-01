FBI Foils Alleged Plot To Attack Pro-Israel AIPAC Organization On Chanukah

Federal agents disrupted an alleged plot to threaten or kill employees of a prominent pro-Israel organization ahead of Chanukah. The suspect, Forrest Pemberton of Gainesville, Florida, faces a federal stalking charge in connection with the incident.

Authorities say Pemberton attempted to travel to the South Florida offices of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on December 22 and 23 to “scout” the location. He allegedly planned to return with concealed firearms, intending to harm individuals associated with the organization.

While AIPAC is not directly named in the charging documents, an FBI affidavit references an organization with an identical mission statement and address in Plantation, Florida, matching that of AIPAC. The national advocacy group champions Israel-related issues to Congress and the White House.

According to the documents, Pemberton was tracked to a hotel near AIPAC’s Florida office on December 22. By December 25, he had traveled north to Tallahassee, where he was stopped by law enforcement while riding in a rideshare vehicle. Officers discovered three firearms, including an AR-style rifle, and ammunition in the vehicle.

During questioning the following day, Pemberton reportedly admitted to agents that he had considered carrying out a “mass casualty” event followed by suicide. “I really don’t know if I was gonna end it with my life or not. I hadn’t gotten that far yet,” Pemberton allegedly told investigators. “If caught, that was a way out.”

Pemberton also acknowledged the firearms were for potential criminal use, stating, “They can be used for criminal intent if I wanted to, which was my intention, such as harming another individual.”

Prosecutors allege Pemberton targeted the organization due to its political influence and his frustration with current affairs. Relatives reportedly found a “goodbye” note expressing anti-authority sentiments and Pemberton’s desire to “stoke the flames.” His AR-style rifle and other firearms were missing from his home when he departed, according to family members.

Ultimately, Pemberton told agents he decided against the attack, citing a lack of readiness. “I wasn’t ready. I gave up,” he said.

AIPAC spokespersons responded to the incident, affirming their commitment to their mission. “We take these threats very seriously and we are working closely with law enforcement concerning this matter. We will not be deterred by extremists in pursuing our mission to strengthen the relationship with America’s valued ally, Israel. We are deeply appreciative of the FBI’s work to stop this individual,” the spokesperson told CBS News.

Pemberton remains in pretrial detention, with a court hearing scheduled for Monday in Gainesville, Florida. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Department released his booking photo following the arrest, which was carried out by the FBI.

