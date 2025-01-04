Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BORO PARK: NYPD 66th Precinct Hosts Menorah Lighting with Community Leaders and Shomrim


On Tuesday evening, the seventh night of Chanukah, a Menorah Lighting celebration took place at the NYPD 66th Precinct in Boro Park. The event, hosted by Boro Park Shomrim and the NYPD, was attended by notable figures including Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, Assistant Chief of Brooklyn South Charles McEvoy, Captain Ken Herrarte, Yidel Perlstein and Barry Spitzer from Community Board 12, Assemblymen Simcha Eichenstein & Kalman Yeger, NYPD Clergy Liaisons Joel Eisdorfer, Rabbi Berish Freilich, Shlomie Levy, and Jacob Eisdorfer, Senior Advisor to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. Representatives from Hatzolah Misaskim, and Chaverim also participated.

Chief Taylor spoke about the meaningfulness of Chanukah and acknowledged Mayor Eric Adams for being the first elected official to partner with Shomrim by giving them bulletproof vests after 4 Shomrim members were shot in the line of duty in Boro Park in 2010 when the Mayor was Brooklyn Borough President.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Soldier Who Blew Up Tesla at Trump Hotel Left Note Saying Blast Was to Be a ‘Wake Up Call’ for US

Congress is Notified by the Biden Administration of a Planned $8 Billion Weapons Sale to Israel

SERIOUS CRISIS: Congestion Pricing to Hit Hatzalah EMTs and Paramedics Responding to Emergencies

Shin Bet Warns: Terror Groups Are Trying To Harm Chief Rabbi Dovid Yosef

Lev Tahor Leader Arrested In El Salvador Following Interpol Warrant

Ben-Gvir: “I Erred; I Apologize To Netanyahu & Bismuth”

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Publishes Video Of Hostage Liri Albag

NAILBITER: Republican Mike Johnson Reelected House Speaker In Dramatic Floor Vote Amid Controversy

JIHAD JITTERS: FBI, DHS Warn Of Potential Copycat Attacks After New Orleans Terror Attack

UNRWA Prepares to Close Gaza and West Bank Offices Amid Israeli Restrictions

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network