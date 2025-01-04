BORO PARK: NYPD 66th Precinct Hosts Menorah Lighting with Community Leaders and Shomrim

On Tuesday evening, the seventh night of Chanukah, a Menorah Lighting celebration took place at the NYPD 66th Precinct in Boro Park. The event, hosted by Boro Park Shomrim and the NYPD, was attended by notable figures including Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, Assistant Chief of Brooklyn South Charles McEvoy, Captain Ken Herrarte, Yidel Perlstein and Barry Spitzer from Community Board 12, Assemblymen Simcha Eichenstein & Kalman Yeger, NYPD Clergy Liaisons Joel Eisdorfer, Rabbi Berish Freilich, Shlomie Levy, and Jacob Eisdorfer, Senior Advisor to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. Representatives from Hatzolah Misaskim, and Chaverim also participated.

Chief Taylor spoke about the meaningfulness of Chanukah and acknowledged Mayor Eric Adams for being the first elected official to partner with Shomrim by giving them bulletproof vests after 4 Shomrim members were shot in the line of duty in Boro Park in 2010 when the Mayor was Brooklyn Borough President.