SUNDAY: Congestion Pricing To Launch in NYC – Here’s What Drivers Should Know

New York City’s congestion pricing program will officially take effect on Sunday, January 5, targeting Manhattan’s busiest streets in a bid to reduce traffic and fund public transit. Governor Kathy Hochul’s revived plan will toll vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone, covering streets and avenues at or below 60th Street.

The program aims to cut congestion by at least 80,000 vehicles per day, easing pressure in what the MTA calls the most crowded district in the U.S. Currently, average travel speeds in the zone hover at just 7.1 mph, down 23% since 2010. The MTA reports that drivers waste 117 hours annually sitting in gridlock, contributing to $20 billion in lost productivity.

Toll Details:

Cars: $9 during peak hours (weekdays 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) / $2.25 off-peak

$9 during peak hours (weekdays 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) / $2.25 off-peak Motorcycles: $4.50 (peak)

$4.50 (peak) Small trucks/buses: $14.50 (peak)

$14.50 (peak) Large trucks/buses: $21.60 (peak)

$21.60 (peak) Taxis: $0.75 per trip

$0.75 per trip App-based rideshares: $1.50 per trip

Most vehicles pay once per day, but taxis and rideshares are tolled per trip.

Exemptions & Discounts:

Emergency vehicles, school buses, and low-income drivers are exempt. Drivers earning under $50,000 annually can apply for a 50% discount after the 10th toll each month.

E-ZPass holders save about 50% and get credits when entering through certain tunnels. For the first 60 days, only the toll will apply, with no extra fees or fines.

Below is an explainer video from the MTA arguing why congestion pricing is needed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)