ON THE HOT SEAT: Schumer Dodges Accountability On Biden’s Mental State, Deflects Tough Questions

President Joe Biden, joined by Senate Chuck Schumer, July 14, 2021. (Photo: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer found himself in the hot seat during a Sunday interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, where he faced pointed questions about his previous assurances regarding President Joe Biden’s mental fitness. Despite mounting public skepticism, Schumer grew visibly defensive when pressed on whether top Democrats misled Americans about Biden’s cognitive state.

Moderator Kristen Welker directly confronted Schumer by airing a February clip in which he enthusiastically vouched for Biden’s mental sharpness, dismissing concerns as “Right-wing propaganda.” When asked if Democrats misled the public, Schumer’s response was an evasive cascade of praise for Biden’s legislative achievements, sidestepping the core issue.

“We didn’t!” Schumer insisted, pivoting to unrelated talking points about judicial appointments and legislative milestones. His refusal to directly address concerns about Biden’s declining performance only fueled further doubts.

When Welker pressed Schumer further, asking if he believed Biden could have served another term had he stayed in the race, Schumer abruptly punted. “I’m not going to speculate,” he said, dodging the question entirely.

In a related panel discussion, Top Kamala advisor Symone Sanders laughably declared: “The question on the table is ‘is [Biden] all the way there?’ and the answer is unequivocally yes!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



4 Responses

  1. By definition Schumer is no longer Senate majority leader, since the new Senate which was sworn in on January 3rd, has a Republican majority >>>>> Thank G-d

  3. That’s unfair. If one is committed to supporting the Democrats’ WOKE policies, being “non compos mentis” is a feature, not a flaw.

