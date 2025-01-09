Rav Dan Segal’s Secret About Dirshu Siyum on Yerushalmi Seder Zeraim at Home of Rav Moshe Sternbuch

It happened at the home of the famed Mashgiach, HaGaon HaTzaddik, HaRav Don Segal, shlita. Senior members of Hanhalas Dirshu, led by Dirshu’s Nasi, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, came to receive Rav Don’s bracha upon the completion of Masechta Shabbos in the Amud HaYomi program and Seder Zeraim in the Kinyan Yerushalmi program.

During the course of their conversation, the size and scope of Dirshu’s myriad programs was discussed and the Mashgiach said something absolutely remarkable. “I want to reveal a secret to you regarding Dirshu. There may be some people who encapsulate Dirshu’s contribution to Klal Yisrael as a type of ‘luxury.’ They may say things like Dirshu ‘is a wonderful thing,’ or ‘it is a gift from Heaven.’ They may say, ‘It is wonderful that people are learning in the various programs and are taking tests…’ But that is not how I see it. To me Dirshu is not a luxury in any way, rather it is a necessity for Klal Yisrael. It is critically vital for Klal Yisrael! Klal Yisrael needs Dirshu! Its programs are a hatzalah for Klal Yisrael and are the hatzlacha for Klal Yisrael. Dirshu is no less than a maamid and a matzil!”

After taking the time to review all the various programs encompassing the Gemara programs, halacha programs and mussar programs, about which Rav Dan was especially pleased, he took pains to reiterate. “I am not saying this just to be nice or just to be mechazek you. I am saying that Dirshu is the hatzalah of Klal Yisrael because that is the unvarnished truth!”

In addition to the visit to Rav Dan Segal, Dirshu celebrated a major siyum on Talmud Yerushalmi Seder Zeraim that the Dirshu Kinyan Yerushalmi program has just concluded. The event held at the home of the senior Posek of the generation, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch, shlita, Raavad of the Bedatz of the Eidah Hachareidis, was attended by numerous maggidei shiur in the Kinyan Yerushalmi program as well as the hanhala of Dirshu, led by Rav Dovid Hofstedter.

Rav Sternbuch, deeply moved by the sight of so many maggidei shiur representing thousands of participants, made a special effort to address the event despite the energy it required at his advanced age. He expressed his joy, saying, “It is a tremendous simcha to see a tzibbur that has completed the entire Talmud Yerushalmi on Seder Zeraim! This accomplishment, rare in past generations, reflects an unprecedented surge in limud haTorah among the masses. While our generation is inferior to previous ones in many respects, there are tremendous strides being made in limud haTorah. The completion of the Yerushalmi Zeraim by so many lomdim at one time is simply unprecedented,” exclaimed Rav Sternbuch with great emotion.