Former Presidents’ Awkward Reunion Steals The Show At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral [SEE THE VIDEO]

What should have been a solemn and unified occasion to honor the life of former President Jimmy Carter turned into a masterclass in political awkwardness as former presidents, first ladies, and officials gathered in the chamber for Carter’s state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday.

The unexpected interactions began when Donald Trump shook hands with his former vice president, Mike Pence—a surprising moment given their rocky post-administration relationship. The handshake marked one of the few cordial exchanges of the day.

In contrast, Barack Obama avoided shaking hands with Trump or Melania but greeted nearly everyone else warmly. The snub was subtle yet noticeable, setting the tone for the series of uncomfortable encounters to follow. Surprisingly, Obama and Trump were later seen sharing laughs and animated conversation, a rare display of camaraderie between the two. Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November, entered afterwards but did not interact with him.

Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the funeral, raising some eyebrows. CNN reported before the funeral that the former first lady had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii, where she had been on an “extended vacation.”

Adding to the intrigue, George W. Bush strolled past the Trumps without acknowledgment, only to slap Obama playfully on the stomach before shaking hands with everyone else.

Meanwhile, Bill and Hillary Clinton entered the chamber and breezed past Bush, Obama, and Trump without so much as a glance. Their icy detachment left many wondering if they had come to honor Carter or simply to avoid any interaction altogether.

Amid the drama, President Joe Biden was spotted dozing comfortably during the funeral, seeming to wish it was him in the casket and not Carter.

