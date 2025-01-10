Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

COWARD: California Governor Fakes Call With President Biden To Get Away From Angry L.A. Resident [VIDEO]


California Governor Gavin Newsom, known for his flair for political theatrics, found himself in a cringe-worthy viral moment Thursday when he appeared to fake a phone call with President Joe Biden to escape an angry Los Angeles resident amid ongoing wildfires.

In a video captured by Sky News, Newsom was confronted by Rachel Darvish, a resident displaced by the fires, who demanded answers about the state’s response. “Governor, you got a second? Governor! I live here, governor! That was my daughter’s school, governor!” she shouted as she approached him.

Newsom, clearly in a bind, pointed to his phone and declared, “I’m literally talking to the president right now.” He added that the “call” was specifically to address what could be done for her and her daughter.

But Darvish wasn’t buying it. “Can I hear it? Can I hear your call? Because I don’t believe it,” she challenged. That’s when Newsom’s story took a sudden shift. “I’m sorry, there’s literally– I’ve tried five times, that’s why I’m walking around to make the call,” he stammered.

The exchange quickly turned into a comedy of errors. When Darvish pressed, “Why is the president not taking your call?” Newsom offered a classic excuse: “Because it’s not going through. That’s why I have to get cell service.”

Unfazed, Darvish insisted, “Let’s get it. I want to be here when you call the president.”

Newsom apologized, attempting to reassure her: “I appreciate it. I’m doing it right now… to get reimbursements, individual assistance, and to help you. I’m devastated for you. I’m so sorry, especially for your daughter.”

Darvish, however, wasn’t done, grilling the governor over why fire hydrants lacked water when firefighters needed it most. Newsom responded vaguely, promising to “address everything” before retreating into his car and driving away.

Darvish later appeared on Fox News and other outlets, recounting the interaction and slamming the state’s lack of preparedness. “It was insulting,” she told host Jesse Watters.

Newsom’s apparent phone pas serves as a symbol of what critics call his “out of touch” leadership. As one commentator put it, “He wasn’t talking to Biden. He was talking to a bad cell signal — and maybe his PR team.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INSANE FOOTAGE: 7 People Injured In Massive Bronx Fire Which Engulfs Entire Apartment Building

IDF Probe: Israeli Fire Likely Killed Mother And Son During October 7 Hamas Attack

STRIKES ROCK YEMEN: US, UK, And Israel Launch Coordinated Attacks Against Houthis

COWARD: California Governor Fakes Call With President Biden To Get Away From Angry L.A. Resident [VIDEO]

SEARING TRAGEDY: 12-Year-Old UK Twin Killed 2 Weeks Before Bar Mitzvah

Defense Minister Katz: “We’re Preparing For All-Out War In The Shomron”

THE IRONY: Poland’s Duda To Gov’t: “Shield Netanyahu So He Can Attend Auschwitz Ceremony”

TEFILLOS: Fast-Moving Wildfire Racing Toward Frum Communities In Los Angeles; Rav Gershon Bess Makes Dramatic Announcement

TEHILLIM: Young Boy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Airmont

Targeted IDF Reservist Returns To Israel: “They Stopped Me & I Simply Davened To Hashem”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network