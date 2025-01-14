Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HATE IN TORONTO: Kosher Businesses Targeted in Antisemitic Vandalism And Break-Ins


Two kosher establishments in the Toronto area were broken into and vandalized this week, with one defaced with antisemitic graffiti, law enforcement and Jewish advocacy groups reported.

On Friday, two suspects broke into La Briut’s Markham location before dawn, causing significant damage and spray-painting hateful messages, the York Regional Police Hate Crime Prevention Unit confirmed. Graffiti included phrases such as “Free Gaza” and “[expletive] Jews,” as shown in photos released by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) and Thornhill Member of Parliament Melissa Lantsman. York police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects.

On Monday night, La Briut’s North York branch was also broken into, with its front door shattered and cash stolen. However, Toronto police said there were no signs of graffiti or antisemitic messaging at this location.

“These appalling attacks are a stark reminder of the troubling rise in antisemitism in our society,” said Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, FSWC’s Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy. “No one should have to live in fear or endure harassment because of their faith or identity.”

MP Melissa Lantsman criticized the federal government for failing to curb rising antisemitism, noting that the graffiti demonstrated broader hostility toward Jewish people beyond geopolitical conflicts.

