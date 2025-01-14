MORE EXPANSION! Hundreds Gather As Hatzalah South Florida Unveils First Ambulance In Lauderhill [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

LAUDERHILL, FL – In a momentous gathering that highlighted the strength of community collaboration, over 300 members of the Lauderhill community came together for a Family Fun Day to celebrate the dedication of the first HSF Ambulance in Lauderhill. The ambulance, generously donated by members of the Lauderhill community, represents a significant enhancement to local emergency medical services.

The celebration drew prominent local and federal officials, demonstrating the broad support for this vital community initiative. United States Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick delivered a passionate speech highlighting the importance of Hatzalah’s medical services in the community and presented HSF with a prestigious proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Local city officials were out in force to show their support, including Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant, City Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn, City Manager Kenny Hobbs, Fire Chief Robert Torres, and Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Levy.

Their presence underscored the city’s commitment to enhancing emergency medical services for its residents.

The new ambulance, a result of generous community donations, will serve as a crucial addition to Lauderhill’s emergency response capabilities, ensuring faster and more efficient medical assistance for local residents.

This milestone represents the successful partnership between HSF and the Lauderhill community in their shared mission to enhance public safety and emergency medical services.

“This celebration demonstrates the power of community collaboration and our shared commitment to public safety,” said Andre Roitman. “The generous support from our community members and the recognition from our elected officials reinforces the importance of this initiative.”

The Family Fun Day event served not only as a dedication ceremony but also as a community celebration, bringing together families, officials, and community leaders in support of this important addition to Lauderhill’s emergency services infrastructure.

HSF’s new ambulance in Lauderhill marks a significant milestone, bringing their fleet to 18 ambulances and 15 first-response vehicles. Supported by 330 dedicated volunteers, HSF now serves 15 cities, including the greater Orlando area—a remarkable achievement in just three years since receiving their license.

PHOTO CREDITS: David Levi Photography

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)