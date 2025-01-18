Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BD”E: Tragic Petirah Of Hayeled Alter Shulem Eliezer Dym A”H


YWN regrets to inform you of the Tragic Perira of Hayeled Alter Shulem Eliezer Dym A”H, who was niftar over Shabbos at Westchester Medical Center.

As previously reported by Monsey Scoop on January 8th, the niftar was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on New County Road near Route 59 last Wednesday afternoon. Rockland Hatzoloh paramedics responded swiftly, transporting the young boy to Good Samaritan Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for specialized care.

Despite the tireless efforts of medical teams and heartfelt tefillos from Klal Yisroel, the child returned his pure neshamah to the Ribbono Shel Olam over Shabbos.

The Levaya will take place at 11 PM on Motzei Shabbos at the Temishvar Beis HaMedrish, 41 Laura Drive in Airmont.

Besuros Tovos.

