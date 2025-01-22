Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
KIDDUSH HASHEM: Jewish Doctor and Nurse Team Up To Save Passenger During Medical Emergency On Delta Flight


A Delta flight from Miami to New York on Sunday night became the backdrop for a remarkable display of kindness, professionalism, and human compassion, and overall – a Kiddush Hashem!

Midway through the flight, an elderly non-Jewish man of Asian descent suffered a medical emergency, prompting an urgent call for assistance. Responding to the crisis, Dr. Yuval Hiltzik, a pulmonologist from Long Beach, NY, and a non-Jewish nurse immediately stepped in to provide critical care.

With expertise and composure, the two medical professionals worked together to stabilize the passenger, ensuring his safety until the plane landed in New York, where emergency medical services took over.

The extraordinary effort – a shining kiddush Hashem – moved many passengers on board, who were deeply moved by the calm demeanor, respect, and professionalism displayed by Dr. Hiltzik throughout the ordeal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)





