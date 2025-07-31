Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF To Begin Widespread Arrest Of Bnei Yeshivos, Including Those Traveling To Uman Before Rosh Hashanah

Illustrative. Mass recital of the Tikkun Haklali at chatzos on Erev Rosh Hashanah in 2018 with an estimated crowd of almost 60,000 Jews. (United Hatzalah)

The IDF has sent another 54,000 draft notices to bnei yeshivos and is now preparing to tighten enforcement measures, with a plan for widespread arrest operations throughout the country in cooperation with the Israel Police.

According to a Channel 12 News report on Wednesday evening, the timeframe for reporting to draft offices will be shortened, and arrests will take place within six weeks of the order being issued.

Any ben yeshivah who “evades” for more than 540 days will go to prison, while “evaders” for shorter periods will undergo expedited trials and will be enlisted afterward.

The IDF will increase enforcement at Ben Gurion Airport ahead of the travel period to Uman before Rosh Hashanah in order to arrest those required to enlist as they attempt to leave the country.

The enforcement plan, formulated by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, includes the establishment of roadblocks, the opening of dedicated detention facilities, and proactive enforcement based on intelligence.

