Poll Shows Americans Support Israel Amid Hostage Deal, But Doubt Long-Term Peace

A Red Cross convoy arrives to collect Israeli hostages released after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect, in Gaza City Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)

A new poll by Schoen Cooperman Research reveals strong American support for Israel’s efforts in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, even as many express skepticism about the long-term outcomes of the current U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement. The deal, which exchanges 33 Israeli hostages for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first phase, has widespread approval among Americans, with 78% backing the arrangement. However, only 15% are “very optimistic” that both sides will honor their commitments, and just 34% believe the agreement will lead to lasting peace.

The poll highlights a key concern: the absence of a clear post-war plan for Gaza. Fifty-seven percent of respondents believe any “final deal” should require the removal of Hamas from power, with only 10% supporting its continued rule. Additionally, a majority (56%) would support Israel resuming military operations in Gaza if Hamas violates the ceasefire, underscoring broad recognition of the threat Hamas poses to Israel.

The findings contradict perceptions of widespread anti-Israel sentiment fueled by high-profile protests on U.S. college campuses. Instead, 70% of Americans agree that Hamas is a terrorist organization, and bipartisan support for Israel remains strong, with 70% of adults affirming Israel’s right to self-defense.

The poll also reveals significant concern about rising antisemitism, particularly on campuses, where majorities across party lines support tighter regulations on protests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



