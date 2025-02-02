Jordan Considering Deporting Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi, Who Orchestrated Deadly Sbarro Pizza Bombing

Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV has reported that Jordan is seeking to deport Ahlam Tamimi, the convicted terrorist responsible for orchestrating the 2001 Sbarro pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem, which killed 15 people, including two U.S. citizens.

Tamimi was sentenced to 16 life terms for her role in the attack but was released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal that freed over 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. Since her release, she has resided in Jordan, which has repeatedly refused U.S. extradition requests, citing legal restrictions.

The FBI has placed a $5 million bounty on Tamimi, who remains wanted in the U.S. on terrorism charges.

It remains unclear why Jordan is reportedly considering her deportation now after years of resistance, and the report does not specify where she would be sent. Jordanian authorities have not publicly confirmed the move.

