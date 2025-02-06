Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Chinese-Made Cameras Pose Major Espionage Threat to U.S. Infrastructure, DHS Warns


A vast network of Chinese-made security cameras may already be giving China access to some of America’s most critical infrastructure, according to a chilling new warning from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

These internet-connected cameras, installed in chemical plants, power grids, and other essential industries, have little to no security protections. Even worse, by default, they communicate directly with their manufacturers in China, creating a massive cybersecurity risk.

The DHS bulletin warns that China could exploit these vulnerabilities to launch cyberattacks, suppress or manipulate safety alarms, and even disable critical fail-safe systems—all without American companies realizing they’ve been compromised.

The report also highlights a disturbing trend: China has successfully evaded U.S. regulations by disguising its technology. Through a process called “white labeling,” these cameras are repackaged and sold under different brand names, making it nearly impossible to track their origin.

With tens of thousands of these compromised devices already in place, cybersecurity experts warn that it may only be a matter of time before China turns these cameras into weapons against the U.S. The question now is whether the government can act fast enough to stop it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



