Question: When Moshiach Comes, What Will Happen To Jews Who Didn’t Follow Hashem’s Will?

Answer: The nevi’im have seemingly conflicting reports, however, the answer is, those who know better and still choose not to be affiliated will sadly be lost. Those who don’t know better will be pulled out of the depths.

You can join live every Tuesday night at 8:30 PM, as Oorah’s founder, Rabbi Chaim Mintz, delivers a weekly Torah class. Watch it at: https://www.oorah.org/ask-the- rabbi