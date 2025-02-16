TEHILLIM AND CHESSED: New Details Emerge About Friday’s Crown Heights Dorm Fire That Left 1 Bochur Critically Injured

A fire that broke out early Friday morning at 658 Eastern Parkway injured several bochurim, including one in a desperate fight for his life. New information have since emerged on the harrowing details of their escape and the significant losses they’ve suffered.

The fire was first noticed by one of the bochurim on the third floor who detected a faint smell of smoke. In a rush to escape, he left behind personal items like his glasses and phone, making it out just as the building turned into an inferno.

Others faced even more dire circumstances; one bochur was seen jumping from a second-story window, still on fire upon landing. Another, Shmuel ben Meirav, was trapped inside due to metal bars on the windows. He was found unconscious by a firefighter who navigated through dense smoke, only managing to locate him by feel.

The fire, which rapidly spread, left the bochurim with no choice but to abandon their possessions. They lost everything from passports to personal mementos, with one of the bochurim’s plans to return to Israel now uncertain due to lack of documentation.

The aftermath saw Crown Heights community heroically rallying around the victims. Shomrim issued an urgent call for clothing and shoes, which was met with an overwhelming response from the community. Organizations like Vaad Hatmimim’s Tomchei Bochurim have also stepped in, aiding with essentials to help the bochurim begin the process of recovery.

Currently, four bochurim remain hospitalized, one critically. All are being urged to recite Tehillim for their refuah sheleima, naming specifically:

Shmuel ben Devorah Leah

Shmuel ben Meirav

Hillel ben Hila Feiga

Baruch Yehuda ben Yehudis

A fundraising campaign has been launched to replace lost items, including tefillin and other necessities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)