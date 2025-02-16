Historic Petition Drive Launches to Revolutionize Kosher Financing for the Frum Community!

In a groundbreaking move, the KFI (Kosher Financial Institute) launched a petition drive calling on Jewish banks and mortgage companies to offer a kosher Heter Iska. This initiative aims to eliminate the longstanding challenges faced by frum families and businesses when seeking loans, ensuring halachically compliant financing is accessible to all.

For years, the frum community has struggled with Ribbis (interest) concerns, which have created unnecessary barriers to securing home and business loans. This petition seeks to change that by urging lenders to adopt a kosher Heter Iska, making financing easier and fully aligned with halachic standards.

The response has been overwhelming, with widespread support from mortgage brokers, investors, attorneys, and financial professionals across the Jewish world. The goal is to collect 1,000+ signatures to present to major lenders, demonstrating the urgent need for this change and ensuring equal access to financing for Jewish borrowers.

This initiative is not just a petition—it’s a community movement with powerful backing from leading rabbanim and communal leaders. The KFI’s Rabbinical Board, including R’ Shmuel Kamenetsky, R’ Yechiel Mechel Steinmetz, R’ Aron Wieder, R’ Sariel Rosenberg, and R’ Shmuel Fuerst, has thrown its full support behind this effort, recognizing its potential to uplift the entire community.

The KFI is urging every member of the community to take a moment and sign the petition. This is the chance to make a real difference and ensure that the financial needs of the frum community are met in a way that honors our traditions.

Together, we can create a brighter financial future for our families, businesses, and community.

👉 Sign the petition now at www.kfikosher.org/petition