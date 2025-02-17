Trump’s Pentagon Pick Under Fire: Mark Levin Slams Top Defense Choice As A National Security Threat

Fox News host Mark Levin launched a scathing attack Sunday night on Elbridge Colby, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, accusing him of undermining national security with past remarks on Iran’s nuclear program.

Levin’s criticism followed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s claim that Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) was trying to block Colby’s confirmation. Kirk accused Cotton of working “behind the scenes” to derail Trump’s nominee, arguing that Colby was essential in stopping what he called the “Bush/Cheney cabal” at the Department of Defense.

However, several Republican senators have voiced concerns over Colby’s views, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Colby’s past writings are fueling opposition from Senate Armed Services Committee members. In a 2010 Foreign Policy article, Colby argued that “containing a nuclear Iran is an eminently plausible and practical objective.”

Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), chairman of the Armed Services Committee, confirmed Colby’s nomination was facing resistance.

“There are concerns, there are concerns,” Wicker told Jewish Insider, while Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) acknowledged awareness of Colby’s calls for U.S. retrenchment in the Middle East.

A Republican senator familiar with the situation confirmed that the White House is aware of GOP dissenters within the Armed Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over Colby’s confirmation.

Levin dismissed Kirk’s defense of Colby, taking the side of GOP skeptics.

“Sorry, Charlie. It is the unequivocal position of President Trump and every sane person that Iran must not get nukes,” Levin declared. “If this guy has no problem with it, he’s the problem, not Cotton.”

Even Vice President JD Vance weighed in, backing Colby and stating that “Bridge has consistently been correct about the big foreign policy debates of the last 20 years.” But Levin remained unconvinced.

“I’ll dig into this on my radio show tomorrow,” Levin responded, hinting at further scrutiny of Colby’s record. He also shared several articles and a White House fact sheet reinforcing Trump’s hardline stance on Iran.

With Republican senators divided and Levin’s high-profile opposition, Colby’s confirmation is far from certain. His past comments on Iran could prove to be a major hurdle as the Armed Services Committee deliberates on Trump’s Pentagon pick.

