HUGE WIN FOR FAMILIES: President Trump Signs Executive Order Expanding IVF Access; Move Hailed By Tzedek Association

President Trump has signed an executive order aimed at improving the affordability of IVF in the U.S. IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is a costly fertility treatment, with a single cycle potentially costing up to $30,000 in the U.S., highlighting the significance of affordability improvements. The executive order addresses a critical issue affecting many American families, given that over 86,000 infants were conceived through reproductive therapies, mainly IVF, in the U.S. in 2021.

President Trump’s executive order aims at expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments across the United States. The directive seeks to develop policy recommendations that will protect IVF services and substantially reduce both out-of-pocket expenses and health plan costs associated with these treatments. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the order, saying, “The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments.

The executive order aligns with ongoing efforts by various organizations to improve access to fertility treatments. Notably, the Tzedek Association, under the leadership of Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, has been actively advocating for legislative measures to alleviate the financial burdens of IVF. The organization has proposed providing tax credits to couples undergoing fertility treatments, offering immediate financial relief to families and making these services more attainable.

“We are thankful to Hashem for this positive development,” Rabbi Margaretten, president of Tzedek Association, told YWN moments after President Trump signed the order. “When we began this effort two years ago people questioned whether this dream was possible. This exciting announcement by President Trump is a sign that this dream is a reality. We are so thankful to our supporters and pray that we get to the finish line and help so many who wish to be parents more than anything in the world.”

The executive order represents a notable shift in the administration’s approach to reproductive health policies. While previous actions, such as the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, have been viewed as restrictive, this directive focuses on enhancing reproductive assistance services. However, it has also sparked debate within conservative circles, where some express concerns over the moral and ethical implications of IVF.

