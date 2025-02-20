Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Average US Rate On A 30-Year Mortgage Slips To 8-Week Low After Fifth-Straight Weekly Decline

FILE- A for sale sign stands outside a home on the market in the Alamo Placita neighborhood Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in central Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. eased for the fifth week in a row to its lowest level since late December, a welcome boost for prospective homebuyers in what’s traditionally the busiest time of the year for home sales.

The average rate fell to 6.85% from 6.87% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it averaged 6.9%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan to a lower rate, also eased this week. The average rate fell to 6.04% from 6.09% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.29%, Freddie Mac said.

Rising home prices and elevated mortgage rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, have kept many prospective home shoppers on the sidelines, especially first-time buyers who don’t have equity from an existing home to put toward a new home purchase.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell last year to their lowest level in nearly 30 years, extending a national home sales slump that began in 2022 as mortgage rates began to climb from their pandemic-era lows.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage is now at its lowest level since Dec. 26, when it was also 6.85%. It briefly fell to a 2-year low last September, but has been mostly hovering around 7% this year.

“This stability continues to bode well for potential buyers and sellers as we approach the spring homebuying season,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including how the bond market reacts to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions.

The latest pullback in rates echoes a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide for pricing home loans.

The yield was at 4.79% just a few weeks ago, reflecting fears that inflation may remain stubbornly higher amid a solid U.S. economy and the potential impact of tariffs and other policies proposed by the Trump administration.

The 10-year yield was at 4.5% in midday trading Thursday, following a report showing that more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NETANYAHU: “Tomorrow Will Be A Difficult Day”; Bodies Of Bibas Children To Be Released

Jewish Father And Son Return To Damascus To Read From Sefer Torah After 30 Years

SEE IT: World-Famous Chazan Nissim Saal Stuns Crowd at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

AGAIN: Group Of 30 Shuvu Banim Members Try To Enter Lebanon, 4 Arrested

5 IDF Reservists Indicted For Abusing Nukhba Terrorist While Main Charge Is Dropped

SENSITIVE & COMPLEX OP: Details About The Release Of The Hostages’ Bodies

Hamas Proposes Releasing All Hostages In One Go In Next Phase

MAILBAG FROM A YESHIVA ADMINISTRATOR: The Chillul Hashem Created By Dov Hikind By The Boro Park Protest

HATE IN HEALTHCARE: Pro-Hamas Brooklyn Nurse Rohaan Gill Caught Assaulting Jewish Protesters [VIDEO]

BLOODSHED IN BORO PARK: Violent Clashes Erupt As Pro-Hamas Protesters Face Off Against Counter-Demonstrators

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network