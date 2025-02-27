Boro Park: Met Council & UJA Open State-of-The-Art Brooklyn Hub, Centralizing Lifechanging Opportunities

The Met Council on Jewish Poverty (Met Council), in partnership with UJA-Federation of New York, has officially opened its $12.5 million Brooklyn Hub, marking a historic milestone in supporting people who need help across Southern Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of 13th Avenue and 60th Street, the 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is now a vital resource for local residents, particularly within the frum and Russian-speaking Jewish communities.

The Brooklyn Hub was designed to provide essential services with dignity and respect. It features a cutting-edge food pantry powered by Market by Met Council, an innovative online platform that allows recipients to select food tailored to their preferences and dietary needs, minimizing waste. Volunteers carefully pack orders placed through the platform and schedule pickups, ensuring recipients can collect their packages discreetly and respectfully.

“This transformational project would not have been possible without the unwavering support of UJA-Federation of New York,” said Met Council CEO David G. Greenfield. “Their partnership and generous funding have helped us build a hub that will serve thousands each year with the respect we all deserve. We are proud to be open for business and encourage all who need a hand to reach out. We are here for you.”

“We know from experience that offering a broad spectrum of culturally sensitive social services under one roof leads to enormous gains in restoring hope and opportunity to clients,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO, UJA-Federation of New York.” The new Brooklyn Hub – located in the densest area of Jewish poverty in New York – will enable countless people to receive essential services with dignity and move from crisis to stability.”

“The hub represents a place where community members can come together seeking support, and to provide care to one another through ongoing opportunities to volunteer,” said Alex Roth-Kahn, Managing Director, UJA-Federation of New York. “The green space on the roof is meant for community gatherings and is a welcoming place for everyone. The hub is a place where community will thrive.”

Beyond food assistance, the Brooklyn Hub provides access to a comprehensive suite of Met Council social services, including technology training courses, legal and financial counseling, SNAP applications & recertification, emergency cash aid, Holocaust Survivor Services, family violence services, career programs focused on computer literacy for the Frum community, and professional support for vulnerable populations.

Services are offered in multiple languages, including English, Yiddish, Hebrew, Russian, and Chinese, ensuring accessibility for the area’s diverse communities.

“This achievement reflects years of dedication, and we’re proud to unveil a space that is already changing lives,” said Met Council Brooklyn Hub Acting Managing Director Avi Spitzer. “The Brooklyn Hub is not just a social service center—it’s a lifeline for those who need it most. It stands as a beacon of hope for thousands of individuals and families in South Brooklyn.”

The grand opening event, which included a Kevias HaMezuzah, led by Rabbi Mechel Steinmetz, the Skverer Dayan of Boro Park, was attended by community rabbis, leaders, and representatives from UJA and Met Council. The gathering highlighted the partnerships that brought the Hub to life while addressing the area’s significant issue of Jewish poverty. A 2023 UJA study found that 37 percent of Jewish households near the Hub lived at or below the poverty line, underscoring the urgent need for this facility.

With the combined leadership and support of UJA and Met Council, the Brooklyn Hub is poised to redefine social services in South Brooklyn, offering dignified, community-driven support to those who need it most.

