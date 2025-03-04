A CRY FOR ACTION: Dozens Of Rabbanim Gather In Lakewood to Confront The Shidduch Crisis

Dozens of leading rabbanim from across Lakewood gathered on Monday afternoon to address the ongoing shidduch crisis that has left thousands of bnos yisroel waiting in pain for their zivugim. The atmosphere was heavy with emotion, as the gathered gedolim and roshei yeshiva wrestled with the plight of so many young women whose futures remain uncertain.

The meeting, part of a nationwide initiative spearheaded by Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, was hosted by Rav Malkiel Kotler, rosh yeshiva of Bais Medrash Govoha. He, along with Rav Dovid Schustal, Rav Yisroel Neuman, and Rav Yaakov Forchheimer, all of BMG, made it clear: the status quo is untenable, and immediate action must be taken.

The proposed solution, carefully crafted by Rav Moshe Hillel, centers around closing the age gap—a well-documented factor contributing to the crisis. Under this new approach, bochurim would begin learning in Eretz Yisroel earlier, by Pesach of their third year in beis medrash, while girls would only begin shidduchim approximately a year after completing seminary. This shift, it is hoped, will naturally create a more balanced dynamic, increasing the number of available young men for shidduchim and relieving the unbearable wait so many bnos yisroel endure.

Despite the gravity of the discussion, there was a strong sense of hope—hope that, finally, a structured, communal approach could bring about real change. Gedolim and rabbanim who have spent years guiding talmidim and their families emphatically voiced their support for this initiative, underscoring that such an adjustment would neither hinder the bochurim’s limud haTorah or compromise the spiritual development of those seeking their zivugim.

One by one, rabbanim rose to speak, their voices carrying the weight of the thousands of shattered hearts they represent. Rav Henoch Shachar, Rav Binyomin Cohen, Rav Uri Deutsch, Rav Dov Kahan, Rav Elya Chaim Swerdloff, and Rav Shlomo Feivel Schustal all addressed the gathering, urging their kehillos to embrace this solution and actively support the movement to resolve the crisis.

But it was Rav Shlomo Feivel Schustal’s emotional plea that left the room in stunned silence. Breaking down in tears, he wept over the unimaginable tzaar of the thousands of young women who wait year after year, davening, hoping, and longing for their bashert. His cries, raw and unfiltered, pierced the hearts of those present, serving as a stark reminder that this is not merely a matter of numbers or statistics—it is a human tragedy, playing out in homes and families across Klal Yisroel.

The assembled rabbanim left the gathering with a renewed sense of urgency, ready to lead their kehillos in implementing the vision of Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a. Across the U.S., similar gatherings have been taking place, reflecting the overwhelming support of gedolim and community leaders who see this initiative as a critical step forward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)