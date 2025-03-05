Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HEARTLESS: Dems REFUSE To Stand For 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Honored By Trump


Democrats are getting slammed for not standing to celebrate Donald Trump’s honorary guests during his address to Congress, including a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

The president’s sprawling remarks on Capitol Hill Tuesday evening included mention of several heart-warming and heart-breaking stories.

As the family members of the victims were honored, and nearly all of the room stood and clapped out of respect, most if not all Democrats remained seated.

Trump then told the story of DJ Daniels, a 13-year-old child whose lifelong dream was to become a law enforcement officer, though that dream was derailed by a devastating brain cancer diagnosis in 2018.

He was seated in the president’s guest suite accompanied by his father, who held up his son with a beaming smile.

‘He has always dreamed of becoming a police officer,’ Trump said. ‘But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer.’

‘And tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,’ the president continued, pointing to Daniels in his guest box. Trump then announced Daniels would become an honorary member of the Secret Service, which caused the room to erupt with cheers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: IDF Demolishes Homes Of Terrorists Who Murdered 7 In Yaffo

WATCH: ‘עת הזמיר הגיע:’ Eyal Zamir Is Appointed As IDF’s 24th Chief Of Staff

A-G Continues Incessant War Against Chareidim: Demands Immediate Sanctions On Bnei Yeshivos

LOSERS: Democrats Hold Pathetic Signs During Trump Speech To Joint Session Of Congress

WATCH: Democrat Al Green Throw Out Of Trump Address to Congress After Repeatedly Heckling President

WATCH FULL SPEECH: Trump Promises ‘This Will Be Our Greatest Era’ In Joint Address To Congress

WILLIAMSBURG: Satmar Meats Vows to Keep Prices Stable Amid Canadian Tariffs

This Is How The MK Found Out Her Husband’s Murderer Was Released

A CRY FOR ACTION: Dozens Of Rabbanim Gather In Lakewood to Confront The Shidduch Crisis

MAILBAG: The Shidduch Crisis: A Financial Imbalance No One Talks About

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network