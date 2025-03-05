HEARTLESS: Dems REFUSE To Stand For 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Honored By Trump

Democrats are getting slammed for not standing to celebrate Donald Trump’s honorary guests during his address to Congress, including a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

The president’s sprawling remarks on Capitol Hill Tuesday evening included mention of several heart-warming and heart-breaking stories.

As the family members of the victims were honored, and nearly all of the room stood and clapped out of respect, most if not all Democrats remained seated.

Trump then told the story of DJ Daniels, a 13-year-old child whose lifelong dream was to become a law enforcement officer, though that dream was derailed by a devastating brain cancer diagnosis in 2018.

He was seated in the president’s guest suite accompanied by his father, who held up his son with a beaming smile.

‘He has always dreamed of becoming a police officer,’ Trump said. ‘But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer.’

‘And tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,’ the president continued, pointing to Daniels in his guest box. Trump then announced Daniels would become an honorary member of the Secret Service, which caused the room to erupt with cheers.

