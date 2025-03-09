MAILBAG: The Numbers Don’t Lie – They Show Why The Gedolim’s Plan To Solve The Shidduch Crisis Is 100% Correct

In response to the letter from “A Hopeful Jew,” who wrote a letter alleging that bochurim only wanting to date younger girls, I have to say—I get the frustration. I really do. But frustration doesn’t justify spreading misinformation about the shidduch crisis, especially when we finally have a real, data-backed plan to address the issue. The last thing we need is for misleading narratives to derail efforts that can make an actual difference.
Our approach to the shidduch crisis cannot be about feelings, speculation, or half-baked theories. They must be about cold, hard facts. The OU’s Center for Communal Research, commissioned by The Shidduch Institute, has provided real numbers that expose the myths plaguing the conversation. And it’s time we faced them.
For years, people have thrown around exaggerated claims about the so-called “age gap.” Five or six years? That’s simply not true. The median age gap between husbands and wives is two years—and even the average is only 2.5 years. The idea that 24- or 25-year-old bochurim categorically refuse to date girls their age is just false.
Now, let’s talk about the actual “crisis.” The actuarial models show that, due to the age gap, between 2.5% and 6.2% of women may struggle to find a spouse within the sample population. That number isn’t pulled out of thin air—it’s backed by research (Table 3).
More importantly, there’s a clear solution: closing the age gap to one year would virtually eliminate the imbalance. That’s exactly what the Gedolim are trying to accomplish.
There’s another painful truth: More boys than girls leave Yiddishkeit or drift away from the yeshivish world. It’s an unfortunate reality that further skews the numbers.
The math is simple:
- If 3% of men leave, the female surplus rises to 5.3%.
- If 5% leave, it jumps to 7.2%.
- If 10% leave, an alarming 12% of women could be left without a spouse in the sample population (Table 4).
This is not a game. These are real lives at stake.
Another major problem? The assumption that there are enough full-time learners for every girl who wants one. There aren’t.
Here’s how the numbers break down:
- Ages 18-20: 96% of bochurim are learning full-time.
- Ages 21-23: 83% are still in learning.
- Ages 24-26: That number drops to 72%.
- Ages 27-29: Now, it’s only 41%.
- Ages 30+: A mere 17% are still in full-time learning (Table 5).
If every girl who’s open to either a learner or a worker marries a learner, what happens to the girls who will only marry a full-time learner? There won’t be enough left. That’s a reality no one wants to face—but it’s real.
Some are trying to paint this initiative as unfairly targeting girls, telling them to “sit and wait.” That’s just nonsense. The real plan calls for girls to start shidduchim slightly later AND for bochurim to head to Eretz Yisroel earlier—shrinking the age gap from two years to one. This isn’t about “buying time.” It’s about fixing a systemic imbalance.
And let’s be honest—only about 20% of girls get married in their first year of dating. That first year doesn’t necessarily start right after seminary, either. Many already delay starting shidduchim on their own. The adjustment being proposed isn’t some radical overhaul; it’s a strategic shift that can drastically improve the numbers.
Most boys don’t start shidduchim until they return from Eretz Yisroel at 23 or 24. So when a 21-year-old girl is struggling to find dates, it doesn’t mean there’s no one for her—it often just means that her future chosson isn’t even in America yet.
That’s not a shidduch crisis. That’s a dating crisis. And the plan proposed by the gedolim addresses it by ensuring the numbers align better in the coming years.
No one is claiming this plan is perfect. But there is a stark reality we cannot ignore: If we don’t follow our leaders and Gedolim, we don’t have a solution.
This is the first time a research-backed approach has been put forward to actually solve the crisis at its root. And instead of rallying behind it, some people are looking for ways to tear it down. That’s not just irresponsible—it’s dangerous.
If this plan isn’t implemented, we already know what happens: more unmarried women, more families struggling, and more pain. If we stand in the way of this effort—whether by publicly opposing it or spreading misinformation—we will carry an unbearable burden. History will judge us. Beis Din Shel Maala will judge us.
Did we help or hurt the efforts to solve this crisis? The answer is up to us.
A final, painful question: What happens to the older singles already in the system?
The study doesn’t say that 2.5% to 6% (or even 10%) of girls will remain unmarried. It says that, based on the numbers, they may not find a spouse within mainstream yeshivish circles. That doesn’t mean they won’t get married. Many find their matches in Chassidish, Modern Orthodox, or previously married individuals.
But that doesn’t mean we can let the system keep running on autopilot. That would be irresponsible. Chazal and Rishonim emphasize the importance of marrying within one’s hashkafic circles. It is our duty—halachically, communally, and ethically—to act.
The bottom line is that the conversation around the shidduch crisis is too important to be hijacked by misinformation. It’s time to stop arguing over anecdotes and start listening to the facts.
The plan before us has the backing of data. It has the backing of Gedolim. It makes sense. And if we implement it, we can make a real difference.
The choice is simple: Do we stand in the way, or do we stand together to solve this crisis?
Signed,
Akiva Kleinberg
(Editor’s Note: The full research report from The Shidduch Institute can be downloaded by clicking here)
10 Responses
My problem with the “100% facts and numbers” from this article and every article that I have read about this toic is the following:
It compares single girls to other scenarios of single girls. It never compares to single guys. ie “between 2.5% and 6.2% of women may struggle to find a spouse within the sample population.” Okay – if boys also have the same numbers, then all of the studies are then pointless, as boys are struggling the same way.
just a reminder, in the frum world, 50% of all those who are dating are girls, so to those in general who make comments how boys are getting more dates than girls, that is just not true (yes I understand how other variables may take into play, and yes some girls date a lot and some a few, but the reality is, the same number of dates that the “boy population” go on, are the same number that the “girl population” go on.
Unfortunately this does not do enough to solve . The gap is still significant . If girls wait a year and boys start even at 22 there is still a minimum 2 year gap. Really the boys should be going to Israel after 2nd year to more closely close the gap. I know they are trying to do something , and it will help, but it won’t fully solve it until boys and girls are marrying same age. And I fear that once again people will say this is the system and will be hard to make another change later.
Why don’t we hasidam, have a shiduch crisis? Because we do it the Yiddish way!
I agree with the data and the facts. I do not agree that the way to do this is to ask girls, who already nervous (for good reason) to wait. Simply put, very few people will listen to this. It’s not right to ask someone to potentially sacrifice their own chance of getting married to help the klal. Majority of boys go eretz yisroel by pesach of 3rd year anyway so the boys are not being asked to change what they are doing at all. The only way to make a lasting change is the have the boys start dating earlier which can mean going to eretz yisroel straight from high school, skipping eretz yisroel, or some combination. Anyone can do the math to figure out a way to get the boys to start dating at 20- 21 rather than 23-24. This is what the chassdim do, with no shidduch crisis.
Don’t plan on reading this long cheshbon, although I do respect your work and you’re probably right.
That being said the crisis in my opinion is cuz what we promote everyone must learn and all girls must want a top boy. There’s not enough top boys for all those girls its easier for a girl to be top than a boy. So we destructed our own doing we bought upon our own downfall shame on us or shame on you cuz I had no part in this mess
This is a serious question for those advocating for legislation limiting Shidduchim to a specific age range between the boys and girls. We know that Chazal say that 40 days before the child is created, a Bas Kol calls out “the daughter of Ploni is for Ploni”. Are you saying that you know that all Bas Kols call out shidduchim in this age range? And if not, are you advocating ignoring, so to speak, this bas kol for the greater good? (I am not going into the question of how can the “wrong people” be able to marry each other.)
Since you note the importance of considering “hard, cold facts” rather than speculation and feelings, you should read the study you linked to more carefully. On page 42 for example, the study makes clear that 1) It makes no determination as to whether there is actually an age gap problem; and 2) The actuarial models which would “predict” an age gap problem are missing a crucial variable which is not available. Therefore, it is extremely important that before anyone decides to drive an entire community up the wall about an alleged problem, they should first prove that such a problem exists, which neither you nor anyone else have done.
Avraham Mayerfeld
If anything, available data shows that the age-gap theory is a myth, see here
https://mishpacha.com/the-truth-behind-the-numbers/
I still haven’t taken the time to thoroughly understand all your points in the letter but I do commend you for signing your name.
I couldn’t agree more, finally, a solution is here, and we start bashing the idea. It makes no sense.
We need to rally behind the plan (the exact details of it are being worked out) and support it vocally and strongly.
Whether we are girls, boys, parents of girls and boys, teachers, seminary principals, Rabbonim, shadchanim, or just popular and influential people, we need to support and promote the Gedolim’s plan in every way we can.