GOOD NEWS: Trump Admin Cancels $400 Million in Columbia University Grants Over Antisemitism Concerns

The Trump administration has revoked $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University, citing its failure to address antisemitism on campus following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to an exclusive report by The Free Press. This marks the first wave of grant cancellations targeting the university, with the administration’s newly formed antisemitism task force spearheading the effort.

“The cuts are ‘only the beginning,’” said Leo Terrell, head of the DOJ’s antisemitism task force, as reported by The Free Press. Columbia currently holds over $5 billion in active federal grants, all of which are now under government review. The decision stems from claims that the university has not adequately protected Jewish students amid rising tensions.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon emphasized the administration’s stance, stating, “Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding,” according to The Free Press. She added, “For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus.”

This move reflects the Trump administration’s broader push to enforce accountability in higher education, particularly regarding discrimination. Further developments are expected as the task force continues its review.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)