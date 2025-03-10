FUNNY BUT SCARY: Rav Yisroel Reisman’s Purim Shmuess Highlights the Dangers of AI in Halacha [VIDEO]

In a recent Purim shmuess, Rav Yisroel Reisman shlit”a, Rav of Agudas Yisroel of Madison in Brooklyn, and Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Vodaath, shared a humorous yet eye-opening cautionary tale about the pitfalls of relying on artificial intelligence for halachic guidance. While the story was fitting for Purim, its underlying message carried serious implications for the frum world.
Rabbi Reisman began by acknowledging the rise of AI technology, quipping, “I’m aware that there’s something called AI, which always stood for Agudath Israel. Lately, it stands for artificial intelligence. I am aware that those who lack natural intelligence therefore have artificial intelligence.”
He then recounted how a mispalel approached him with a shaalah but ultimately decided he no longer needed to ask. “My son AI’d it,” the man told him, explaining that artificial intelligence had already provided an answer. Rabbi Reisman jokingly admitted that his gaavah kicked in: “I’m going to be replaced by a Google algorithm?”
The shaalah in question was whether one can serve dairy at a Purim seudah. According to AI, the answer was sourced from three leading poskim. But upon closer inspection, Rabbi Reisman discovered that the so-called “sources” were completely fabricated.
The first cited source was Rav Moshe Feinstein in Igros Moshe Orach Chaim Chelek 4:64. However, when Rabbi Reisman checked the sefer, he found that the teshuva discussed the use of electricity on Shabbos—completely unrelated to dairy at a Purim seudah.
The second source AI provided was a teshuva from Rav Yosef Eliyahu Henkin in a sefer titled Eidah HaChareidis. The only problem? Rav Henkin never wrote a sefer by that name.
The third source cited was from Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach in Minchas Shlomo. While this sefer does exist, the teshuva AI pointed to discussed chatzitzos in tevilah—again, entirely irrelevant to the question at hand.
Rabbi Reisman’s anecdote, while delivered in a lighthearted Purim spirit, underscores a critical lesson: AI is not a substitute for a competent, human rav. While artificial intelligence can synthesize information, it lacks the ability to properly understand, analyze, and apply halacha. The dangers of misinformation are real, and relying on AI for halachic rulings can lead to serious errors.
As technology advances, it is more crucial than ever to ensure that halacha remains in the hands of talmidei chachamim who possess not only knowledge but also yiras Shamayim and the mesorah necessary to guide klal Yisroel properly. And as Rabbi Reisman humorously reminded his audience—no algorithm, no matter how advanced, can replace a rav who knows how to crack open a sefer and find the real answer.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
I think it’s good practice to check marei mekomos no matter who’s quoting them, ai or not.
Also, every person without mental challenges should know by now that ai is, at best, as good as the information it’s being fed (the internet at large). It may a good place to start doing research, not paskin. Not sure what the chiddush here is.
Consider this hypothetical scenario: let’s take it for granted that it’s possible that a Rov may make a mistake in a psak, and let’s say for argument’s sake that the Rov estimates that he paskens correctly 90% of shailos asked to him. Now if it would be possible to train an AI model on all the sifrei halchah that exist and we could verify that the AI model answers 98% of shailos correctly, would it be advisable and maybe preferable to ask the shailah to the AI or at least verify the Rov’s psak to ascertain that your doing your absolute best to keep halachah?
I use copilot a lot AI is great at editing, proofreading and even rewording what you wrote even if you have Hebrew in the English text However, although it can give a lot of accurate information on a given topic it can also give wrong information too. AI can be dangerous if you ask a Torah topic especially if you use English words. You may get sources from Chabad and other good sources but you may also get messianic and other non Jewish sources. Many years ago before AI I was writing something about the ענני הכבוד I found a beautifuly written “dvar Torah” on this topic on line at the end it signed by Rabbi Mary … a reform rabbi so be carful with AI.