Trump’s New Immigration Crackdown: Undocumented Migrants Told To ‘Self-Deport’ Via App

The Trump administration has rebranded a government mobile application—originally designed to help asylum seekers schedule appointments—as a tool for undocumented migrants already in the U.S. to voluntarily leave the country.

The app, now called CBP Home, allows migrants to submit an “intent to depart” form, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says provides a way for them to exit without facing harsher legal consequences. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that those who self-deport using the app “may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream.” She warned, however, that those who do not leave voluntarily will be tracked down, deported, and barred from re-entering the country.

CBP Home includes questions asking whether the migrant has enough money to leave and if they possess a valid, unexpired passport from their country of origin. The Department of Homeland Security has not provided details on what happens once an individual completes the process through the app.

The app was originally launched in 2020 as CBP One and was later expanded under the Biden administration to allow asylum seekers to book appointments at U.S. ports of entry. At the time, officials credited the app with reducing detentions at the border by streamlining the asylum process. Now, under the Trump administration, its purpose has shifted dramatically. Rather than helping migrants enter the country legally, it is being used to encourage them to leave before facing deportation.

The rebranding of CBP Home is the latest in a series of immigration crackdowns under Trump’s second term. A surge in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids has been reported in major U.S. cities, with officials seeking to arrest and deport undocumented individuals at an accelerated pace. In late February, the administration announced plans for a national registry requiring undocumented migrants over the age of 14 to provide their address and fingerprints. Those who fail to comply could face criminal prosecution. At the same time, the administration has paused humanitarian parole programs, closing off another legal avenue for migrants seeking temporary protection in the U.S.

The new policies mark a significant escalation in the administration’s efforts to reshape the U.S. immigration system. While officials argue that these measures will restore order and deter illegal immigration, legal experts warn that some policies, such as the proposed registry, will be difficult to enforce and could face constitutional challenges.

