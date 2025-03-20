Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Chaverim of Brooklyn & Catskills Expands to Manhattan


Chaverim of Brooklyn and the Catskills has officially expanded into Manhattan, bringing a dedicated team to the borough for the first time. Until now, Chaverim responded to calls in Manhattan by dispatching volunteers from Boro Park, Williamsburg, or Flatbush—which often resulted in longer wait times. With this expansion, Manhattan will now have its own dedicated team, allowing for faster response times and improved service for those in need.

This new division will operate across the East Side and Washington Heights, ensuring that anyone requiring assistance—whether it’s a lockout, a flat tire, or another emergency—will receive help more quickly than ever before.

Chaverim continues to serve Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the Catskills with its 24/7 hotline at 718-431-8181. To support their mission, community members can donate at www.chaveirim.org. With this expansion, Chaverim reinforces its commitment to being “Friends You Can Count On”—wherever help is needed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



