Hundreds of School Leaders Gather for Compliance Seminar Presented by Satmar Schools in Brooklyn

Hundreds of yeshiva administrators and leaders gathered at enormous The Palace Hall on Wednesday, March 19, for an informative and insightful series of presentations by key community leaders with decades of experience in the area of compliance with government regulations.

Presented by Central United Talmudical Academy, the event was chaired by the Honorable Mitchell A. Silk, former assistant secretary at the United States Department of Treasury. As chairman of the oversight committee overseeing the Satmar School System compliance program, Mr. Silk has led a transformative compliance initiative, implementing rigorous financial governance, risk management, and restructuring strategies. Mr. Silk, who also serves as chairman emeritus of the Agudath Israel Pro Bono Legal Services Network, has previously convened similar compliance programs to equip institutions with the tools necessary to thrive in today’s regulatory landscape.

The seminar addressed critical areas of yeshiva compliance, including school vouchers, parsonage, child nutrition, financial oversight, and anti-money laundering, and attendees were treated to presentations from foremost experts in legal and financial compliance.

One of the presenters was the esteemed law scholar, Professor Aaron D. Twerski, who said: “For too long, many in our community have viewed regulatory compliance as a burdensome obligation. The reality is quite different. A strong culture of compliance is essential to ensuring the strength, security, and sustainability of our yeshivas and communal institutions. In today’s environment, mosdos cannot afford the risk of multimillion-dollar fines or legal exposure. Proactive compliance is no longer optional—it is imperative.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Chesky Berkowitz, chairman of the board of Central United Talmudical Academy who noted, “The Satmar schools are setting a precedent for the community at large, drawing from their experience to provide practical, actionable insights that can benefit any yeshiva or Bais Yaakov.”

As the hundreds of school leaders from throughout the Jewish community in Brooklyn left The Palace, it was with a renewed resolve to operate their respective institutions to the highest standards of compliance.