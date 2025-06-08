HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a, Zekan Roshei Yeshivos Of America, Makes Surprise Appearance at Adirei HaTorah Maamad

Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a, the revered Rosh Yeshiva of Philadelphia and zkan roshei yeshiva in America, made a surprise appearance at the Adirei HaTorah Maamad at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Despite his advanced age, frailty, and recent hospitalizations, Rav Shmuel traveled in person to show his unbreakable ahavah and support for lomdei Torah and their supporters. His presence electrified the already-charged atmosphere in the arena, where over 30,000 participants had gathered for the fourth annual Adirei HaTorah event—a revolutionary movement dedicated to raising the stature and financial stability of Kollel yungeleit.

The overflow crowd of attendees could hardly contain their emotion as Rav Shmuel entered the arena, a living link to the gedolei torah of previous generations, making the journey solely to be mechazek the ameilim baTorah.

In a major announcement during the maamad, the Rosh Yeshiva of Beth Medrash Govoha, Harav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, informed the tzibbur that there would be another raise to BMG kollel stipends in the near future, following the successful implementation of last year’s increase during Elul zman. This development, made possible through the ongoing efforts of Adirei HaTorah and the unwavering support of baalei batim around the world, further cements the initiative’s transformative impact on the olam hatorah.

