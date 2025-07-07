Child Drowning Incident in Catskills: A Wake-Up Call We Can’t Ignore

Dear Friends,

On Sunday a child in the Catskills was helicoptered to the hospital after a drowning incident. B’chasdei Hashem, the child is doing better. But let this serve as the urgent reminder it is. Too many families have already suffered the unbearable. We cannot continue reading about these stories and just move. We must act and we must act now!

Recently, leading Rabbonim issued a clear Psak regarding pool safety: It is a halachic obligation to do everything within our power to prevent tragedies, including installing proven technologies that enhance safety and help protect every precious child who enters a pool.*

One of the most effective tools available today is Coral Mylo, an AI-powered underwater camera that constantly monitors the pool and immediately detects a drowning. It acts as a second set of eyes below the surface and triggers a loud alarm, even before a parent realizes what’s happening. We personally know of a child whose life was saved because this device went off just in time.

Team Protect worked hard to secure a limited number of Coral Mylo units at a discounted price. (This is an Israeli start up that invested enormous resources and 10 million hours of training to achieve this remarkable technological break through). Team protect is not making any commission. Our only goal is to help save lives BEH!

Please, do not move on to the next message until you’ve acted to ensure pool your children or grandchildren may use has safety technology in place.

This is not a suggestion. It is a responsibility.

If your bungalow, school, or camp hasn’t installed it yet, consider donating one.

Grandparents, this may be the most important gift you ever give for pools your grandchildren may use.

✅ Act now: www.teamprotect.org/poolsafety

We ask you to forward this to your WhatsApp groups, share it on social media, and email your contacts. You may be helping save a life.

There are other helpful pool safety technologies, and we encourage you to explore them (a comprehensive list will be posted on our site soon BEH) . Generally, they only detect when a child enters a pool unsupervised. However, the CDC reports that 88% of drownings happen while an adult is nearby. That’s why an underwater AI camera that constantly scans the pool is so critical and that is why it’s critical you get this underwater AI camera without delay.

And remember, technology is only part of the solution. Every pool should also have:

• Proper fencing and locked gates

• Clear signage with the address and Hatzalah’s phone number

• Bright-colored swimsuits so children are easily visible underwater

• Swimming lessons — see infantswim.com

• A designated water watcher who is fully attentive, with the phone kept within reach for emergencies only, not for distraction

Let’s answer this wake up call and BEH may there never be another one!

May we only share besuros tovos and see our children safe and protected.

With urgency and care,

Zvi Boyarsky & Zalmy Cohen

Co-Founders, TeamProtect.org

