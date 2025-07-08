In Win For Religious Freedom of Speech, IRS Moves to Exempt Rabbanim from Political Endorsement Ban

In a significant shift that could impact how religious leaders address politics from the pulpit, the IRS has signaled it will no longer enforce the controversial Johnson Amendment against houses of worship — including shuls, churches, and other tax-exempt religious institutions.

The Johnson Amendment, enacted in 1954 and named for then-Senator Lyndon B. Johnson, prohibits tax-exempt nonprofits from endorsing or opposing political candidates. While rarely enforced, the rule has long cast a shadow over rabbanim who wish to speak freely on political matters from a Torah perspective.

Now, in a joint legal filing in federal court in Texas, the IRS and plaintiffs — including the National Religious Broadcasters Association, an Evangelical media group — have asked the court to interpret the amendment so that it does not apply to communications made by a house of worship to its congregants during religious services or through other traditional channels.

In other words, the IRS is formally backing a carve-out that would exempt shuls, churches, and other religious bodies from this long-standing speech restriction.

“The Johnson Amendment should be interpreted so that it does not reach communications from a house of worship to its congregation in connection with religious services through its usual channels of communication on matters of faith,” the court filing states.

The lawsuit, originally filed last year, argues that the Johnson Amendment violates the First Amendment rights of religious organizations, including freedom of speech and free exercise of religion. President Donald Trump, who has long been critical of the Johnson Amendment, signed an executive order in 2017 urging the Treasury Department not to enforce it. “I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution,” he said at the time.

Although the IRS has typically avoided penalizing religious institutions for political speech, the current filing would set a precedent that could provide clarity and legal protection for rabbanim who wish to speak out on political matters that intersect with Torah values — especially in today’s charged moral and political climate.

