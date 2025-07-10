“I’m Going to Put a Bullet…” — Man Arrested by Secret Service for Threatening To Kill President Trump

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with making violent threats against President Donald Trump and other high-ranking government officials on the Truth Social platform, according to court records unsealed Wednesday.

Carl D. Montague was taken into custody in Providence, Rhode Island, and faces multiple federal charges, including threats against the president, interstate threats, and threats to assault, kidnap, or murder federal officials.

The investigation began on June 27 when Trump Media & Technology Group — the parent company of Truth Social — alerted the U.S. Secret Service to a threatening post made by an account using the handle “@tacoustic.” The message included explicit threats to kill Trump, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Though the original post was filled with profanities and violent language, federal officials said it was unequivocally threatening and targeted several named individuals. According to a probable cause affidavit, the user wrote that he intended to fatally shoot Trump and other officials.

Using the Truth Social username, investigators linked the account to a Gmail address registered in Providence. A subsequent emergency disclosure request to Google revealed the IP address, which helped agents track down the suspect.

On June 29, Secret Service agents visited an apartment complex on Plainfield Street associated with a nonprofit that helps former inmates reintegrate into society. Though the suspect wasn’t immediately located, several individuals identified Montague by name and said he was a known acquaintance of a resident named Joe.

Agents returned the following day and, after management conducted a routine apartment check, found Montague hiding in the bathtub. Without prompting, Montague allegedly began to confess to making the threats before agents even identified themselves.

According to the affidavit, Montague admitted to posting the message while under the influence of marijuana and claimed he deleted his Truth Social account shortly afterward. He said his threats stemmed from general political frustration and not from any specific grievance against the individuals named. He further stated that he did not possess any firearms, had no plans to travel, and did not intend to carry out violence.

Montague also said he could not identify Pam Bondi and had only included her and Miller’s names after seeing them mentioned in other posts on the platform.

He appeared in federal court on Wednesday afternoon. The case remains under investigation.

Federal law prohibits making threats against current or former presidents and other government officials. Convictions can carry significant prison sentences, depending on the circumstances and perceived credibility of the threat.

