🚨 ANTI-SEMITES ARRESTED: Three Arrested For Throwing Eggs At Nikolsburg Rebbe, Other Jews

Fallsburg Police have arrested three individuals following a n antisemitic attack involving eggs being hurled at pedestrians, vehicles, and street signs along Route 42, spanning from South Fallsburg to Woodbourne.

As YWN reported, the incident occurred late at night on June 29, 2025, when police received a report at 11:52 PM of a vehicle parked in South Fallsburg that had been struck with eggs. The eggs were reportedly thrown from a moving vehicle traveling towards Woodbourne.

Shortly after the first call, Fallsburg Police received a second report—this time involving eggs being thrown at pedestrians onRoute 42 in Woodbourne. Among the victims in the attack was the Nikolsburg Rebbe.

Fallsburg PD tells YWN that Detectives and Officers began an investigation into the reported matter and upon securing surveillance footage of the incident, police were quickly able to identify the suspect vehicle involved and discovered that eggs had been thrown at vehicles and signs along State Route 42 from the Town of Thompson to Woodbourne.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of three suspects from Napanoch, New York:

Jessica Hoek, 22

Ryan Hoek, 21

Steele Dolan, 18

All three were arrested and charged with Criminal Tampering in the 3rd degree, a misdemeanor, and Harassment in the 2nd degree, a violation. They were arraigned in the Town of Fallsburg Justice Court and are scheduled to appear again at a later date.

Sources tell YWN that the suspects were located thanks to high-definition cameras strategically placed throughout the Catskill Region, by Boro Park Shomrim.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE CATSKILLS SCOOP STATUS AND GROUPS– SIGN UP NOW TO NEVER MISS A STORY IN LIVE TIME 24 HOURS A DAY!

🗞️ CLICK HERE TO JOIN CATSKILL SCOOP STATUS

📰 CLICK HERE TO JOIN CATSKILL SCOOP GROUPS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)