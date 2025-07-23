Congressman Mike Lawler Opts Out of 2026 NY Governor’s Race, Paving the Way for Rep. Elise Stefanik

New York Republican Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17), who represents Monsey and surrounding areas in the House of Representatives, announced Wednesday that he will not be running for governor in 2026, ending months of speculation surrounding his political future. Instead, Lawler will seek reelection to his battleground House seat in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

The decision comes as Lawler braces for a challenging campaign to retain his seat, which is considered one of the most competitive in the country.

By stepping aside, Lawler clears the way for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik—one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent allies—to pursue the GOP gubernatorial nomination without significant opposition.

