Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Congressman Mike Lawler Opts Out of 2026 NY Governor’s Race, Paving the Way for Rep. Elise Stefanik


New York Republican Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17), who represents Monsey and surrounding areas in the House of Representatives, announced Wednesday that he will not be running for governor in 2026, ending months of speculation surrounding his political future. Instead, Lawler will seek reelection to his battleground House seat in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

The decision comes as Lawler braces for a challenging campaign to retain his seat, which is considered one of the most competitive in the country.

By stepping aside, Lawler clears the way for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik—one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent allies—to pursue the GOP gubernatorial nomination without significant opposition.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Obama Blasts Trump’s “Bizarre” And “Outrageous” Russiagate Allegations, Claims It’s An “Attempt at Distraction”

NYT Quotes Iranian Officials: “We Suspect Israel Is Behind Wave Of Explosions”

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah In Outcry Over Chillul Kevarim: “Creates A Severe Kitrug”

HERO: Woman Saves Child That Nearly Drowns In Monsey Lake

As Arrests Of Bnei Yeshivos Loom, Va’ad Hayeshivos Issues Instructions For Bein Hazemanim

NISSIM IN KIRYAS JOEL: Crane Collapses Onto Van—No Injuries Reported

3 Chareidim Arrested At Chillul Kevarim Protest Transferred To Military Police; Peleg Yerushalmi Announces Huge Protest

DRAMA IN GREECE: 1,600 Israelis Stuck On Ship For Hours Due To 200 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Explosion In Southern Gaza

Huckabee: Disgusting! 25 Nations Put Pressure On Israel Instead Of The Savages Of Hamas!

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network