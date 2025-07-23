Four Orthodox Jews Detained For “Hooliganism” Near Russian Security HQ After Visiting St. Petersburg Shul

Russian authorities detained four Orthodox Jewish men—one Israeli citizen, two Americans, and one Russian national—on suspicion of “hooliganism” outside the headquarters of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), located on Liteyny Avenue in St. Petersburg. The building was formerly associated with the Soviet-era KGB.

The young men, aged between 19 and 29, had reportedly just visited the city’s Grand Choral Synagogue and were seen dancing and taking photographs near the FSB facility, behavior which Russian officials characterized as “disruptive.” The TASS news agency reported the arrests took place shortly after the group left the shul premises.

Local Jewish community representatives have intervened on the group’s behalf, initially reporting that the men were released without formal charges. However, conflicting statements from Russian law enforcement indicate that the individuals are still in custody pending further investigation.

The FSB, Russia’s powerful internal security agency, is responsible for counterintelligence, border control, and domestic surveillance. It operates under the direct authority of President Vladimir Putin and has frequently been associated with efforts to curtail political dissent.

