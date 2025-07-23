“Uncontrolled Fits of Anger”: Russia Sat on Explosive Hillary Clinton Intel in 2016 Election, Believing She Would Win

Russian intelligence services allegedly gathered explosive material about then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s physical and psychological health during the 2016 election cycle—but President Vladimir Putin reportedly chose to keep the information hidden, believing she would ultimately win the White House.

The startling claims come from a newly declassified House Intelligence Committee report released Wednesday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The report, originally compiled in 2020, offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into what Russia’s spy agencies were tracking—and withholding—during one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history.

According to the document, Russia’s SVR intelligence service had accessed internal Democratic National Committee (DNC) communications indicating Clinton was suffering from what were described as “intensified psycho-emotional problems,” including episodes of rage, erratic behavior, and unusual mood swings. The emails further claimed she was placed on a strict regimen of “heavy tranquilizers.”

Even more concerning, the report states that by September 2016, then-President Barack Obama and top Democratic operatives were expressing serious alarm over Clinton’s condition—fearing it could jeopardize her performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump. Yet the extent of her health issues remained under lock and key, tightly guarded by her inner circle, the report asserts.

Beyond health disclosures, the SVR reportedly intercepted communications pointing to a controversial campaign strategy: An alleged Clinton-approved effort to tie Trump to Russian hackers and Putin in order to steer public attention away from the uproar over her private email server.

While some damaging Democratic documents were released during the 2016 campaign, the report now suggests they were mild compared to what Moscow deliberately kept out of public view. Among the suppressed files: emails that allegedly reveal efforts by the Clinton campaign to solicit support—and donations—from religious organizations in exchange for future State Department influence.

“This report details highly sensitive and disturbing information about Secretary Clinton,” said Director Gabbard during a White House press briefing. “The reality is that many within the intelligence community mischaracterized the facts in 2016, downplaying legitimate concerns while promoting a politicized narrative that Russia was working to elect Trump.”

The report also calls into question the role of U.S. intelligence leaders at the time—particularly then-CIA Director John Brennan—accusing them of relying on weak sources to build a one-sided story about Russian preference for Trump, while ignoring or misrepresenting material that painted Clinton in a vulnerable light.

