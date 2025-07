Klal Yisroel is urged to be mispallel for the refuah sheleimah of the Rosh HaYeshiva of the Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia, the Zkan Roshei HaYeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit”a, who was hospitalized in the ICU on Friday.

Unfortunately, the condition of the Rosh Yeshiva has taken a turn for the worse.

The tzibbur is asked to Daven for for Shmuel ben Itta Ettil.