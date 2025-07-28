“Death To America! Death To Trump!” Insane Passenger Forces Emergency Landing After Threatening To Blow Up Aircraft [VIDEO]

A passenger aboard an easyJet flight triggered a mid-air emergency on Sunday after reportedly shouting bomb threats and making violent statements targeting President Donald Trump, prompting the plane to make an emergency landing at Glasgow Airport.

The flight, easyJet 609, had departed from London’s Luton Airport and was en route to Glasgow when, just under an hour into the flight, a male passenger began shouting “Allahu Akbar,” and declared, “I’m going to bomb the plane! Death to America! Death to Trump!”

The disruption occurred around 8:00 a.m., as the aircraft flew roughly an hour away from Trump’s current location at his Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, where the president is meeting with world leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to passengers onboard, the suspect began shouting shortly after exiting the aircraft lavatory. Video footage taken from inside the cabin shows fellow travelers swiftly subduing the man. “One guy managed to grab him from behind and pull him down, then everyone jumped on top of him,” one witness told The Sun. “He was fighting a bit on the floor, but at this point, he knew he’d messed up.”

Passengers held the suspect down until the plane safely landed in Glasgow, where police boarded the aircraft and took him into custody. Authorities confirmed there were no explosives or weapons on board and said the man appeared to be acting alone.

“He started yelling about Trump, about bombs, and saying he wanted to send a message,” one passenger said. “It was terrifying in the moment, but the guys who tackled him didn’t hesitate.”

In a statement, Police Scotland said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested and the incident remains under investigation. Authorities emphasized that there was no broader threat to the public.

EasyJet confirmed the arrest and praised the swift response by both passengers and crew.

“Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behavior onboard,” the airline said. “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)