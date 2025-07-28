“It Was a Hoax”: CIA Director Drops Bombshell, Says Clinton, Comey, and Brennan Could Be Prosecuted [VIDEO]

In a bombshell interview on Sunday Morning Futures, CIA Director John Ratcliffe suggested that criminal prosecutions may still be on the table for a slate of prominent Obama-era officials — including Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and John Brennan — over their roles in the now-discredited Russia collusion investigation.

Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Ratcliffe confirmed that he has submitted new criminal referrals to the Department of Justice and indicated that upcoming declassified intelligence — tied to Special Counsel John Durham’s final report — could expose actionable misconduct by key players behind what he described as a multi-agency campaign to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency.

“What that intelligence shows, Maria,” Ratcliffe said, “is that part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan — but part of it was an FBI plan to be an accelerant to that fake Steele Dossier… by amplifying the lie and burying the truth.”

The intelligence, Ratcliffe claimed, will reveal that senior officials deliberately manipulated false information to push the Trump-Russia narrative into formal intelligence assessments, launching Crossfire Hurricane and fueling years of politically explosive investigations. Among those named: former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and Clinton herself — all of whom Ratcliffe noted testified under oath within the last five years, keeping them within the statute of limitations for potential perjury charges.

Ratcliffe rejected characterizations that renewed scrutiny is a political vendetta. “Donald Trump’s election by the American people was a statement,” he said. “We know what you did to Donald Trump… now we want to understand how you did it so that it can’t happen again.”

While critics claim the renewed focus is an act of retribution, Ratcliffe framed it as a necessary reckoning — not only to hold former officials accountable, but to prevent what he called a repeat manipulation effort around the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020.

Bartiromo pressed Ratcliffe repeatedly on the possibility of prosecutions.

“There is still an opportunity for indictments,” she said. “For accountability.”

“That’s why I’ve made the referrals that I have,” Ratcliffe confirmed, hinting that further revelations in Durham’s classified annex could compel DOJ action.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)