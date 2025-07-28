Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Flash Floods In Romania Kill At Least 1 Person And Force Hundreds Of Evacuations

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) first responders walk by damaged vehicles after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)

Torrential rainstorms hit Romania overnight into Monday, triggering flash floods in the northeast of the country and killing at least one person, officials said.

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes as Romania’s rescue services deployed teams in the hard-hit counties of Neamt and Suceava. Helicopters and firefighters rescued residents, some of whom were trapped in their homes by floodwaters.

Authorities said that 890 people were evacuated from Neamt County.

First responders found a 66-year-old man dead at the bottom of a stream in the town of Neagra, according to the Department for Emergency Situations.

Authorities also released images showing raging muddy floodwaters strewn with battered vehicles and other debris as well as damaged homes.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CNN: U.S. Used A Quarter Of Its Thaad Interceptors In Israel-Iran War, Revealing Supply Gap

Iran Still Holding 5 Jews In Custody, Including NY Resident, Another American Jew Released On Bail

Clashes At Kosel: Women Of The Wall Hide Sefer Torah In Baby Carrier, Kosel Usher Evacuated To Hospital

Trump Slams Global Silence on U.S. Gaza Aid: “We Gave $60 Million—Nobody Said Thank You”

STILL IN MILITARY JAIL: Detention Of 3 Avreichim Arrested At Protest Extended

Huckabee: “Is The UN, NYT, And Hamas All Happy Now? I’m Sure Hamas Is”

Israeli Crippled Iran’s “Doomsday” EMP and Hydrogen Bomb Programs During Operation Rising Lion, Report Says

“Tough But Fair”: Trump Hails Landmark U.S.-EU Trade Victory With 15% Tariff Cap to Avert Economic Clash

🚨 TEHILLIM: Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky’s Condition Worsens

BD”E: Petirah Of Dr. Brian Jude Z”L, Founding Pioneer of Hatzolah South Africa

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network