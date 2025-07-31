HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and HaRav Dovid Cohen Address Thousands of Bachurim in Eretz Yisroel at Dirshu’s Seder Hachanah Event

“Our Torah learning is bringing the entire yeshuah to all of Klal Yisrael. The reason for this is, that when we learn Torah, this brings us closer to Hashem, and when we are closer to Hashem, we merit siyatta d’Shmaya. We and all the Yidden in Eretz Yisrael can merit siyatta d’Shamaya only when there is a tremendous amount of Torah being learned.

“When you are in yeshiva gedolah, there may come a time when you have to be very careful. You should know that there might be people who try to convince you to join the army. They may tell you that there is a chareidi program. You should know that it is not permitted to go to the army. Each and everyone of you is obligated to learn Torah. That is the key to our hatzlacha in Eretz Yisrael!”

Those were the passionate words of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, in a seminal address to thousands of bachurim at Dirshu’s annual “Seder Hachana” event for bachurim who are completing yeshiva ketana.

Indeed, it was an unforgettable scene. More than four thousand bachurim from all over Eretz Yisrael, all the same age, converged on the Armanot Chen Halls in Bnei Brak to hear guidance from senior Gedolim. The upstairs floor of the hall, the downstairs floor of the hall, the streets and all the hall’s environs were full of bachurim. Those who could not get in watched on screens.

In addition to being addressed by the Gedolei Roshei Yeshiva, HaGaonim HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, HaRav Messoud Ben Shimon, shlita, Sephardic Rav of Bnei Brak and Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Ohr Elitzur, and Rav Yaakov Shternshus, shlita, Mashgiach of Yeshiva Shaarei Shmuos they were also treated to an address by Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi of Dirshu.

There was also a unique shailos and teshuvos session wherein many questions about how to be successful in yeshiva gedolah were posed to the three panel members, HaGaon HaRav Yehoshua Eichenstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Yad Aharon, HaGaon HaRav Bunim Schreiber, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Nesiv Daas, and HaGaon HaRav Chaim Peretz Berman, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva at the Ponevezh Yeshiva. The event was also transmitted live to thousands of bachurim in locales around the world.

What exactly is the Seder Hachana that Dirshu has been hosting annually for nearly two decades and why is it so important? Seder Hachana is a unique maamad specifically designed for one demographic, bachurim finishing yeshiva ketana and entering yeshiva gedolah. In Eretz Yisrael, the transition from yeshiva ketana – a very regimented system – to yeshiva gedolah which offers much more independent learning can mean the difference between a lifetime of success in learning or challilah the opposite. It is a transition that requires much guidance.

The smiling, yet earnest faces of the bachurim as they exited after being infused with such divrei chizuk and hearing so many real-life scenarios played out in the question-and-answer session said it all. Their shining countenances displayed how glad they were to have heard practical guidance from the Gedolei Hador on the most important period of growth in their lives!

Fortunate is the generation where the young listen to the elders!