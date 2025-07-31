Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MURDERERS & LIARS: Boy “Starved” In Gaza Was Treated In Israeli Hospital For Genetic Illness

The fabricated photo: Civil Administration

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Thursday publicized another photo of a child with a genetic disease, which Hamas used to spread another blood libel about Israel’s so-called “starvation” of Gazans.

A photo of the 14-year-old has been spreading on social media in recent days.

In this case, the child actually received treatment for the disease in 2018 in an Israeli hospital!

COGAT stated on its X account in English: “Once again, Hamas is using photos of sick children to push the ‘starvation’ narrative and blame Israel. But the truth tells a different story.”

“The Facts: 14-year-old Abdul Qader al-Fayoumi was treated in Israel back in 2018 for a genetic disease.”

“Abdul was one of the hundreds of Gazan children suffering from similar diseases that were treated in Israel prior to Hamas destroying the Erez Crossing on Oct. 7.”

“Still, Israel continues to coordinate medical evacuations to third countries. Just yesterday, 180 patients and escorts were transferred for treatment to the EU and Jordan.

“Hamas, meanwhile, keeps cynically exploiting sick children for its own twisted agenda, and part of the international media buys it.”

Al-Fayoumi’s Hebrew medical record.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UK Chief Rabbi Mirvis Slams British Plan to Recognize Palestine: “Profound Betrayal of Israel”

WHICH IS IT? Zohran “Defund the Police” Mamdani Insists He Doesn’t Want To Defund The Police After Deadly Manhattan Shooting

Historic Major Asifa As Gedolei Eretz Yisroel Battle Giyus Gezeirah [PHOTOS]

MAILBAG: Rachmanim Bnei Rachmanim—Have We Forgotten Who We Are in Gaza?

WATCH: What Did Menachem Begin Say About A Palestinian State? (Nothing Has Changed In 40 Years)

Arab States Break Ranks with Hamas in Landmark Declaration Calling for Disarmament and End to Gaza Rule

Poll: Nearly Half of Americans Believe Trump Was Involved in Epstein’s Crimes

“No Greater Mitzvah”: Shas and UTJ Announce Full Support for Any Hostage Deal Brought to Knesset

One of Yemen’s Last Jews Escapes to Israel, Marking Near-End of Ancient Community

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Doctors Shield Patient Mid-Surgery As Powerful Earthquake Rocks Hospital

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network