MURDERERS & LIARS: Boy “Starved” In Gaza Was Treated In Israeli Hospital For Genetic Illness

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Thursday publicized another photo of a child with a genetic disease, which Hamas used to spread another blood libel about Israel’s so-called “starvation” of Gazans.

A photo of the 14-year-old has been spreading on social media in recent days.

In this case, the child actually received treatment for the disease in 2018 in an Israeli hospital!

COGAT stated on its X account in English: “Once again, Hamas is using photos of sick children to push the ‘starvation’ narrative and blame Israel. But the truth tells a different story.”

“The Facts: 14-year-old Abdul Qader al-Fayoumi was treated in Israel back in 2018 for a genetic disease.”

“Abdul was one of the hundreds of Gazan children suffering from similar diseases that were treated in Israel prior to Hamas destroying the Erez Crossing on Oct. 7.”

“Still, Israel continues to coordinate medical evacuations to third countries. Just yesterday, 180 patients and escorts were transferred for treatment to the EU and Jordan.

“Hamas, meanwhile, keeps cynically exploiting sick children for its own twisted agenda, and part of the international media buys it.”

