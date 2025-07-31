Trump Threatens: “Oh Canada!! Backing Palestinian State Will Deter Efforts For Trade Deal”

As Israel faces a diplomatic tsunami of Western countries announcing their support of a Palestinian state in recent days, Canada joined the fray, saying it plans on recognizing a Palestinian state in September.

US President Donald Trump responded to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement overnight Wednesday, warning that the move could blow up US-Canadian efforts to reach a trade deal regarding tariffs.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

A White House official said after Carney’s announcement that Trump believes that recognizing a Palestinian means rewarding Hamas and that “the terror group should not be rewarded.”

The chairman of Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), Noah Shack, issued a statement slamming Carney’s move, saying that recognition of a Palestinian state “is predicated on misplaced faith in vague commitments by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, notorious for his corruption, lack of democratic credibility, and funding of terrorists.”

“Extending recognition absent real change on the ground is a recipe for another failed Palestinian pseudo-state controlled by terrorists. It is deeply concerning that the government did not link statehood recognition to the removal of Hamas and the return of Israeli hostages. This only emboldens Hamas and condemns Palestinians and Israelis—including the hostages and their families—to more suffering.”

“Our community seeks an end to this painful conflict and a better future where Israelis and Palestinians can coexist in peace. This requires a Palestinian state to be Zionist—affirming the right of a democratic, Jewish state to exist in safety. Pre-emptive recognition of a Palestinian state undermines this core principle,” Shack asserted.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)