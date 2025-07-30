Torah World Under Siege: IDF Says It Has Sent Another 54,000 Draft Orders To Chareidi Bochurim And Avreichem

The IDF announced Wednesday that it has dispatched an additional 54,000 draft orders to bnei yeshiva who are legally eligible for military service but have not enlisted.

According to the IDF, the orders are part of the initial stage of screening and evaluation for potential recruits expected to be inducted in the coming year. Until now, the army had refrained from aggressively pursuing enlistment among lomdei Torah, in recognition of their contribution to the security of Klal Yisrael. That policy has now been upended.

In addition to the 24,000 draft notices that were already issued between July 2024 and May 2025 to Chareidi men up to age 28 — only a fraction of whom were actually inducted — this latest round of 54,000 notices brings the total to nearly 80,000 conscription orders. Practically speaking, this means that nearly every yeshiva bochur between the ages of 18 and 24 who previously held a deferral is now being summoned for evaluation.

Even more concerning is the change in policy regarding young teens: for the first time, the IDF is sending initial draft notices to all Israeli citizens upon reaching age 16.5 — including Chareidim, who had previously been exempted at that stage.

A statement released by the IDF acknowledged the growing unrest but maintained that it is acting “in accordance with the law and the directives of the political echelon.” The IDF also claimed it would “do everything in its power to expand recruitment and adapt the conditions for the Chareidi population serving, while preserving their way of life.”

The broader context includes an ongoing military conflict that has put immense strain on the defense establishment, with the IDF publicly saying that it faces a shortage of 12,000 soldiers, including 7,000 combat troops. Amid that pressure, voices in the secular and national-religious sectors have intensified calls for mandatory service for Chareidim.

But within the Olam Hatorah, the issue is not political, but existential.

Gedolei Yisrael have long maintained that Torah learning is the true safeguard of Am Yisrael, and that any attempt to coerce bnei yeshiva into abandoning their mission represents a breach of the balance upon which Israel was built.

