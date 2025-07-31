SEE IT: Hamas Kidnapping Attempt on IDF Forces Thwarted in Dramatic Drone-Foiled Attack

A dramatic attempt by Hamas terrorists to ambush and possibly abduct Israeli soldiers in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis was foiled yesterday, thanks to quick-thinking IDF troops and aerial surveillance. The brazen assault, involving an unusually large Hamas cell, was caught on leaked military footage that has since spread rapidly across social media platforms.

At least 12 heavily armed gunmen were seen in the footage, equipped with assault rifles and RPGs. According to the IDF’s initial assessment, the operatives intended to kidnap soldiers stationed along a military logistics route.

The Hamas operatives were filmed lying in ambush under blankets along the side of the road, waiting to pounce on passing IDF forces. But before they could strike, soldiers from the elite 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade spotted the suspicious figures using drone surveillance and quickly called in an Israeli Air Force Hermes 450 UAV for an airstrike.

The footage, reportedly leaked from IDF aerial reconnaissance, shows the cell scrambling for cover and disappearing into a nearby tunnel before the UAV could complete the strike. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Compounding the situation, the IDF later identified a Hamas drone flying overhead during the attempted ambush — likely providing real-time intelligence to the gunmen on the ground.

Military officials are now investigating both the attempted abduction and the unauthorized leak of the classified footage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)