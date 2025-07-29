Iran Warns of “More Decisive” Response After Trump Threatens Another Strike on Nuclear Program

Iran’s foreign minister issued a warning Monday, vowing that any further military action by the United States or Israel would be met with a “more decisive” response, escalating tensions following last month’s U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be impossible to cover up,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.

The statement appeared to respond directly to remarks made earlier in the day by President Donald Trump, who threatened to “wipe out” Iran’s nuclear capabilities if Tehran resumed atomic activity in the wake of recent airstrikes.

The extent of the damage caused by the initial US strikes remains unclear, though they were reportedly aimed at disabling parts of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure following Israel’s surprise bombing campaign.

Araghchi insisted Iran’s nuclear ambitions are peaceful, rejecting what he called “foreign bullying.”

“No one in their right mind would abandon the fruits of tremendous investment in homegrown and peaceful technology,” he wrote. “If there are concerns about the possible diversion of our nuclear program into non-peaceful purposes, the ‘military option’ proved incapable — but a negotiated solution may work.”

