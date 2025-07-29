BD”E: Wesley LePatner A”H, Modern Orthodox Woman And Blackstone Executive, Identified as Manhattan Shooting Victim

Wesley LePatner (Michal Ziva bas Aryeh Leib a”h), a senior managing director at Blackstone and a respected figure in New York’s Modern Orthodox Jewish community, was tragically killed in the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Monday. She was 43.

LePatner, a longtime member of The Altneu shul, also served on the boards of the UJA-Federation of New York and The Heschel School. Her sudden death has left friends and colleagues reeling.

“Broken. The unspeakable has happened,” wrote a friend. “Our dear friend, mentor, community member & builder Wesley LePatner was killed in yesterday’s shooting… the kindest and sharpest human being.”

“Just a few weeks ago, we sat for lunch and spoke about the future, our children, women’s leadership, Torah, our love for Israel,” her friend wrote. “I looked up to her so deeply.”

In addition to her role at Blackstone, where she served as Global Chief Operating Officer of the firm’s Real Estate group, LePatner was widely respected in the business world for her sharp intellect and steady leadership.

She leaves behind her husband, Evan, and their children.

Levaya arrangements have not yet been announced.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)